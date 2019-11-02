Listen Live Sports

Brazil says oil traces from spill reached marine park

November 2, 2019 1:06 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil says small amounts of oil from a spill along the northeast coast have reached a national marine park.

Naval and environmental officials said Saturday that oil traces were removed from Santa Barbara Island in the Abrolhos park in the state of Bahia.

Santa Barbara is among five islands in the Abrolhos park, which contains one of Brazil’s largest coral reefs. There were no reports that oil had reached the reef.

Oil has washed ashore on some 2,100 kilometers (1,300 miles) of Brazil’s coastline for two months, hurting tourism and fishing.

Brazil says the oil is Venezuelan and came from a Greek-flagged ship belonging to Delta Tankers Ltd.

The company denies the allegation, saying it has found no evidence of leakage on the vessel.

