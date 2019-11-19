Listen Live Sports

Brazilian police seek arrest of Paraguay ex-President Cartes

November 19, 2019 9:30 am
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police are seeking the arrest of Paraguay’s ex-President Horacio Cartes as part of an investigation into kickbacks and money laundering.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that Cartes is among 20 suspects being sought by police in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and other Brazilian cities.

Federal police say their investigation points to the diversion of about $20 million dollars, most of which is allegedly stashed in a bank in the Bahamas. Authorities plan to hold a press conference later Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Brazilian authorities arrested Dario Messer, a man Cartes has described as his “soul brother.”

Investigators allege Messer is the leader of a group of Brazilian illicit money changers who delivered bribes as part of the “Car Wash” kickback scheme, the biggest corruption scandal in Brazil’s history.

