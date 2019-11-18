Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Bridge collapses in southwest France; 1 dead, 1 missing

November 18, 2019 10:27 am
 
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Authorities say a bridge has collapsed in rural southwest France, killing a 15-year-old girl and leaving at least one person missing.

Toulouse prosecutor Dominique Alzeari said the girl’s mother was rescued by witnesses after several vehicles, including hers, fell into the Tarn River on Monday morning near the village of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn.

He said rescuers were still searching for a truck driver whose vehicle also fell in the river. He said five people were injured in the collapse, including two firefighters at the scene.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, on a visit to Senegal, deplored the “tragic accident.” The bridge had been renovated in 2003 and its last safety check was in 2017.

Advertisement

An investigation into the cause of the collapse has been opened.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal