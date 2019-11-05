Listen Live Sports

Chile’s protests shrinking in size after nearly 3 weeks

November 5, 2019 7:25 pm
 
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Protests that have gripped Chile’s capital for nearly three weeks to demand better salaries and pensions, and a more equal distribution of the wealth, are shrinking in size.

Chileans calling for better social services have poured into downtown Santiago again, a day after violent clashes between police and demonstrators.

But Felipe Guevara, mayor of the Santiago metropolitan region, estimated that Tuesday’s gathering drew just 2,000 to 2,500 people. The same square earlier hosted 1.2 million protesters.

Small protests also occurred in other Chilean cities.

The unrest began 19 days ago over a hike to subway fares, but it has grown into a massive movement demanding a broad range of changes. Chile’s center-right government has responded with a host of proposed social improvements, which must still be approved by Congress.

