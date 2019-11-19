Listen Live Sports

China seen flexing legal muscles on Hong Kong

November 19, 2019 7:29 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — Criticism from China’s rubber-stamp parliament of a Hong Kong court decision is raising concerns that Beijing may move to flex its legal muscles and overrule the verdict.

That’s laying bare the limits of the “one country, two systems” framework under which Hong Kong is granted a “high degree of autonomy” by Beijing, threatening the independence of the territory’s judiciary and tightening Beijing’s political control — fears that have helped fuel the nearly 6-month-old protest movement in Hong Kong.

A statement from the National People’s Congress’ Legislative Affairs Commission said some deputies had expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with the Hong Kong court’s ruling, which struck down a ban on face masks at protests.

