Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Climate activists invade east German coal mines in protest

November 30, 2019 11:20 am
 
< a min read
      

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Climate activists protested at open-pit coal mines in eastern Germany, pouring onto the premises to urge the government to immediately halt the use of coal to produce electricity.

The news agency dpa reported that police estimated more than 2,000 people took part Saturday at sites near Cottbus and Leipzig and that some of the demonstrators scuffled with police. Three officers were reported slightly injured at the Janschwaelde mine near Cottbus. The mine operators, Leag und Mibrag, filed police reports asking for an investigation and possible charges.

Burning coal releases carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas blamed by scientists for global warming. The German government plans to end the use of coal by 2038 and spend 40 billion euros ($44 billion) on assistance for the affected mining regions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 The Video Show (Government Video Expo...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle