Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Colombia condemns vandalism of menorah monument

November 2, 2019 1:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Colombian government and Israel’s ambassador have condemned the vandalism of a menorah monument in Bogota.

The foreign ministry on Friday described the defacement of the monument on Israel State Avenue in the Colombian capital as an expression of “intolerance and hate.”

Israeli Ambassador Christian Cantor tweeted a photograph of the stone monument. It shows a swastika painted in orange on the base of the monument and the engraved word “Israel” is covered in paint.

Cantor has thanked Colombia for its statement of solidarity and says efforts to fight anti-Semitism will continue.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb