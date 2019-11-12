Listen Live Sports

Court says EU states must label Israeli settlement products

November 12, 2019 4:07 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court says that EU countries must oblige retailers to identify products made in Israeli settlements with special labels, a ruling likely to spark anger in Israel.

The European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that “foodstuffs originating in the territories occupied by the State of Israel must bear the indication of their territory of origin.”

It says that when products come from an Israeli settlement, their labeling must provide an “indication of that provenance.”

The EU opposes Israeli settlement expansion. It wants any product made in the settlements to be easily identifiable to shoppers and does not want them to carry the generic “Made in Israel” tag.

