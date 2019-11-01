Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Cuba: We offer only moral support for Latin America protests

November 1, 2019 5:05 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba has had no role in promoting popular unrest in Latin America, but supports the protesters’ goals, the country’s foreign minister said Friday.

“We don’t have any involvement in the protests in Latin America except providing the example of the Cuban revolution,” Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez told participants at a forum in Havana.

Last month, the Organization of American States accused Cuba and Venezuela of “financing, supporting and promoting” unrest and exporting socialist ideology and organizing tactics across the continent.

Violent protests over economic hardship and other grievances erupted in countries including Ecuador and Chile in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Rodriguez spoke at a forum of left-wing groups from Honduras, Nicaragua, Chile, Argentina, Germany, the Palestinian territories and Puerto Rico, among others. Participants waved flags and banners decrying U.S. foreign policy.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cuba regularly holds solidarity meetings with activists from around the world. It provides lodging and transportation, but participants generally assume other costs, like airfare, according to those at this year’s meeting.

Activists said Cuba was an inspiration for weeks of protests set off by hikes in the cost of living in some Latin American countries. They said the island nation had no direct involvement, however.

“Cuba is a beacon,” said Yasmina Molina, 54, a graphic designer from Chile. But, she said: “Don’t think that Cuba is going to manipulate the peoples of so many countries.”

______

Andrea Rodríguez on Twitter www.twitter.com/ARodriguezAP

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb