The Associated Press
 
Cypriot driver in trouble over foot-stunt footage

November 1, 2019 1:42 pm
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot police have charged a man who allegedly drove his heavy vehicle on a main highway with only his feet on the wheel and live-streamed footage of the stunt.

Police said Friday they managed to identify the 43-year-old suspect from the video, which was shown on social media. He was charged with reckless and dangerous driving and driving without the use of his hands, and released.

The 3 ½ -minute video shows the man with both shoeless, sock-clad feet on the steering wheel, whizzing along a highway connecting the port town of Limassol with the capital Nicosia.

The driver doesn’t speak on the video and the only sound that’s heard is his radio.

