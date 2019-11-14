Listen Live Sports

Cyprus president: Arsonists won’t stop national park plan

November 14, 2019 8:47 am
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ president is vowing to go ahead with creating a national park in a largely untouched area of the tourism-reliant island, following a string of deliberately-set forest fires that were blamed on local landowners’ development plans.

Nicos Anastasiades tweeted Thursday that such actions only make authorities more determined to protect and rehabilitate the remote northwestern Akamas Peninsula.

Authorities say “premeditated arson attacks” on Wednesday burnt around 70 hectares (173 acres) of dense pine forest in the area.

Police believe the fires may have been set by local residents who fear that declaring the area a national park will reduce property values and prevent land development.

Anastasiades said any development “can and must” be in step with efforts to safeguard the peninsula’s environmental value.

