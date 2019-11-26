Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Days of heavy rains in Congo’s capital kill at least 32

November 26, 2019 10:59 am
 
< a min read
      

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Flooding and landslides after heavy rains in Congo have left at least 32 people dead in and around the capital, Kinshasa, officials said Tuesday.

“The situation is a dramatic. In addition to 15 lifeless bodies that we have collected, there is significant material damage,” said Jean Nsaka, the magistrate in Lemba. He said a much higher death toll is possible.

Nsaka said poor building construction, a lack of water drainage systems and land erosion contributed to dangerous conditions. A road leading to the University of Kinshasa was cut off by erosion and many other roads were swept away.

Landslides have “practically engulfed women, children and fathers in their houses,” he said.

Advertisement

The mayor of Mont Ngafula, Tryhon Woobin, said at least 17 people have died there, including a family of six buried by landslides.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

“We are trying to unearth the dead,” he said.

In the community of Limete one person was electrocuted and died, he said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official