Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

EU leader Tusk won’t run for presidency in native Poland

November 5, 2019 1:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Union leader Donald Tusk says that he won’t run to be the president of his native Poland, saying he carries too much “baggage” from his time as prime minister.

Tusk, who was prime minister of Poland from 2007 to 2014, was seen as a politician who could block the right-wing populist drift of the country, which has raised concerns about rule of law.

Incumbent Andrzej Duda, who supports the ruling Law and Justice party, faces re-election in the spring of 2020.

Tusk, speaking from Brussels, told Polish TV stations on Tuesday that “I will not be a candidate in the next presidential elections,” citing the “baggage that I carry from the time that I was prime minister.”

Advertisement

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term