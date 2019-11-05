Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ex-head of UK domestic spy agency calls for report’s release

November 5, 2019 5:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The former head of the U.K. domestic spy agency is urging the government to publish a report into alleged Russian interference in Britain’s democratic process.

Jonathan Evans, who was director-general of MI5 until 2013, told the BBC that if Boris Johnson’s government is not prepared to release the report, it should explain why. The Intelligence and Security Committee report won’t be made public before the general election unless it is released by early Wednesday, when Parliament is dissolved.

Evans says that “if the government have a reason why this should not be published before the election, then I think they should make it very clear what that reason is.”

Johnson’s Downing Street office says the report has not yet gone through the clearance process necessary for publication.

Advertisement

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president