Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Fire in student apartment block raises Grenfell parallels

November 16, 2019 7:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A fire that swept through a six-story student apartment building in northern England has raised concerns that authorities failed to learn the lessons of the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster in which 72 people died.

Eyewitness reports suggest the fire, which broke out Friday evening in the town of Bolton, moved swiftly up the building’s exterior cladding, raising uncomfortable parallels to the Grenfell fire. Two people were injured in the blaze.

Ace Love, 35, told the Press Association that the Bolton fire “kept getting more intense, climbing up and to the right because the wind was blowing so hard.’’

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that “if reports are correct and flammable cladding contributed to the fire, it shows the government’s shameful inaction since Grenfell.”

Advertisement

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted