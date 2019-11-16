Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

France’s yellow vest movement marks 1 year of protests

November 16, 2019 4:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Police are deployed around key sites in Paris as France’s yellow vest protesters prepare to mark the first anniversary of their sometimes-violent movement for economic justice.

Protesters hope to breathe new life into the yellow vest movement with actions Saturday around the capital and at traffic circles around the country.

Dozens of police in riot gear guarded the Arc de Triomphe overlooking the Champs-Elysees avenue, a scene of weekly rioting and police crackdowns at the height of protests last year.

The grassroots uprising started over a fuel tax hike and erupted into a nationwide outpouring of anger at policies seen as favoring the rich — and especially at centrist President Emmanuel Macron.

Advertisement

Macron backed down on the fuel tax and offered 10 billion euros in measures to address protesters’ concerns.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted