Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Fugitive Catalan politicians surrender to Belgian police

November 8, 2019 8:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities say two associates of fugitive former Catalan regional leader Carles Puigdemont have handed themselves in to police after Spain issued a new warrant for their arrest.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office said Friday that former regional health minister Toni Comin and ex-culture minister Lluis Puig and their lawyers were notified of the warrant and its content.

Both men opposed their extradition to Spain and were released on condition that they stay in Belgium, where they have lived in self-imposed exile, and remain available to police at all times.

They are due to face court on Nov. 15.

Advertisement

They fled Spain in 2017 after being summoned to court over the secessionist push led by Puigdemont and the holding of an independence referendum that the Spanish government said was illegal.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'