Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German prosecutors: Soldier may have fabricated attack story

November 14, 2019 5:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin prosecutors say they are investigating whether a soldier with Turkish heritage made up a claim that he was assaulted by men who told him he didn’t have the right to wear a German uniform.

Prosecutors said Thursday they have found contradictions in the soldier’s claims that led them to believe he fabricated the story, and have now started an investigation of him.

In September, the private first class, whose name was withheld for privacy reasons, reported he was walking in the Neukoelln district when two men punched and kicked him from behind, saying “only Germans are permitted to wear the uniform.”

The soldier has dual Turkish and German citizenship and has a Turkish last name, which police said was displayed on his uniform.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated