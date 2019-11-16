Listen Live Sports

Germany arrests woman, accused of joining IS, on return home

November 16, 2019 4:24 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A German woman accused of joining the Islamic State group in Syria and marrying an IS fighter has been arrested on arrival in Germany.

Federal prosecutors said the woman, identified only as Nasim A., was arrested Friday evening. They said Saturday she had been detained by Kurdish forces early this year and held at the al-Hawl camp in northeastern Syria.

Prosecutors say she traveled to Syria in late 2014 and married an IS fighter. The couple allegedly moved to Tal Afar, Iraq, where they lived in an IS-seized house. The woman ran the household, receiving $100 per month from IS and leaving her husband free to fight for IS.

Prosecutors didn’t detail the circumstances of her return to Germany. Turkey is currently engaged in a push to deport IS members.

