Heavy snowfall kills 3 people in Himalayan Kashmir

November 7, 2019 5:52 am
 
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say at least three people have died as heavy snowfall batters the Himalayan region of Kashmir, leaving the region paralyzed.

Deep snow blocked some roads and damaged power lines.

Civil administrator Baser Khan said Thursday that two porters working with the Indian army fell into a deep gorge in frontier Kupwara bordering Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

He said efforts were underway to retrieve their bodies.

Another man working with the electricity department was killed by a falling tree in Srinagar, the region’s main city.

Forecasts call for heavy rains and snowfall until Friday morning.

