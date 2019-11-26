Listen Live Sports

Hong Kong tunnel reopens, campus siege nears end

November 26, 2019 7:35 pm
 
HONG KONG (AP) — A major tunnel in Hong Kong has reopened as a weeklong police siege of a nearby university appears to be winding down, closing one of the more violent chapters in the city’s anti-government protests.

The Cross-Harbour Tunnel, which links Hong Kong Island to the rest of the city, had been closed for two weeks after protesters blocked the approach with debris and set the toll booths on fire.

A search of the Hong Kong Polytechnic campus found just one woman, in weak condition, and a senior university official said it’s unlikely anyone else remains.

Attention meanwhile shifted to city leader Carrie Lam’s response to a major loss in local elections Sunday — a public rebuke of her tough line on the protests. Lam has offered no concessions.

