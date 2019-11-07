Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Hungary expects gas from TurkStream pipeline by late 2021

November 7, 2019 11:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says his country plans to be able to get natural gas from the TurkStream pipeline by the end of 2021.

Hungary depends greatly on natural gas from Russia. It now arrives through Ukraine, but Russia wants to diversify transit routes for its energy supplies.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban also said Thursday after hosting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that “without Turkey, migration toward Europe cannot be stopped.” He said that makes Turkey Hungary’s strategic partner in security and migration issues.

Orban has focused greatly on anti-immigration policies since 2015. He said the fences on Hungary’s southern borders can stop any “illegal migrants” from entering.

Advertisement

Several hundred people, including many pro-Kurdish and anti-war activists, marched in Budapest to protest Erdogan’s visit.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'