Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Hungary says Huawei to help build its 5G wireless network

November 5, 2019 5:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister says China’s Huawei will take part in the construction of the country’s next-generation 5G wireless network.

Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday in Shanghai, China, that Huawei will be cooperating with Britain’s Vodafone and Germany’s Deutsche Telekom in the project. He added that Hungary does not discriminate between companies based on their country of origin, as long as they respect Hungary’s laws and regulations.

The United States has tried to persuade allies to shun Huawei, which it considers a security risk. It was a key issue during a February meeting in Budapest between Szijjarto and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In April, Szijjarto said that Hungary’s good cooperation with Huawei, which has one of its largest European centers in Hungary, was in its economic and strategic interests.

Advertisement

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president