Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Indian court rules in favor of Hindu temple on disputed land

November 9, 2019 1:11 am
 
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Hindu temple on a disputed religious ground and ordered that alternative land be given to Muslims.

The dispute over land ownership has been one of the country’s most contentious issues.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid mosque was destroyed by Hindu hard-liners in December 1992.

The Supreme Court says in a judgment on Saturday that 5 acres (2.02 hectares) of land will be allotted to the Muslim community in the northern Indian town of Ayodhya.

The disputed land will be given to a board of trustees for the construction of a temple for Hindu god Ram.

