Iran will seek new fighter jets, tanks as 2020 embargo lifts

November 19, 2019 12:59 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. intelligence official says Iran will likely buy new advanced fighter jets and tanks next year when a U.N. Security Council arms embargo is scheduled to be lifted.

The official says a new Defense Intelligence Agency assessment of Iran’s military capabilities concludes Tehran is committed to becoming the dominant power in the Middle East. It also finds the Islamic Republic is making rapid progress developing attack drones and other missile systems.

The report comes amid escalating tensions between Iran in the wake of a series of attacks on commercial shipping vehicles and Saudi oil facilities this year that have been blamed on Tehran.

The intelligence official says Iran would probably buy the tanks and aircraft from Russia and China. The official spoke anonymously to discuss intelligence matters.

