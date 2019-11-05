Listen Live Sports

Iranian president announces another break from nuclear deal

November 5, 2019 2:39 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president says Tehran will begin injecting uranium gas into 1,044 centrifuges, the latest step away from its nuclear deal since President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord over a year ago.

President Hassan Rouhani made the statement in an address carried live by Iranian state TV on Tuesday.

Under Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, these machines are supposed to spin without gas injection.

Rouhani says the machines, at its nuclear facility in Fordo, will be injected with the uranium gas as of Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.

Iran on Monday doubled the number of advanced IR-6 centrifuges now in operation in another violation of the nuclear deal.

