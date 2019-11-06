Listen Live Sports

Ivanka Trump in Morocco to promote women’s empowerment

November 6, 2019 8:32 am
 
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — White House adviser Ivanka Trump has arrived in Morocco to promote women’s economic empowerment in the North African country.

President Donald Trump’s daughter was welcomed by Princess Lalla Meryem and Morocco’s foreign minister Wednesday during an airport meeting in the capital of Rabat.

During the three-day visit, Ivanka Trump will promote the U.S. government’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.

Launched in February, the program aims to help 50 million women in developing nations advance economically over the next six years.

Ivanka Trump is traveling with Sean Cairncross, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corp., an independent U.S. foreign aid agency that’s working with the Moroccan government to promote economic growth, reduce poverty and strengthen institutions.

The trip comes after Morocco updated land rights laws that critics say shortchange women.

