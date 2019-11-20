Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Jewish group condemns Nazi auction in Germany

November 20, 2019 5:34 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A Jewish group has sharply condemned an auction of Nazi memorabilia in Germany that includes Adolf Hitler’s top hat, a silver-plated edition of his book “Mein Kampf” and a cocktail dress owned by his long-time girlfriend Eva Braun.

The European Jewish Association condemned the auction Wednesday at Hermann Historica in Munich, saying that “it’s wrong to make money off these blood-soaked items, especially in Germany of all places.”

The German news agency dpa reported that the auction house’s owner, Bernhard Pacher, rejected criticism, saying: “The majority of our customers are museums, public collections and private collectors who really deal with the topic meticulously.”

It’s not the first time Hermann Historica has been criticized for dealing with Nazi memorabilia. In 2016, it auctioned off one of Hitler’s uniforms for 275,000 euros ($304,270).

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|19 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address