Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

London Crossrail opening date slips again, costs shoot up

November 8, 2019 4:03 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The planned opening of London’s new east-west railway, Crossrail, was delayed again Friday as costs increased by up to 650 million pounds ($832 million).

The 73-mile (118-kilometer) line, which will be formally known as the Elizabeth Line — after Queen Elizabeth II — is Britain’s biggest infrastructure project in decades. But amid program risks and uncertainties, the total price tag could now hit 18.25 billion pounds ($23.4 billion), way ahead of the original budget of 15.9 billion pounds in 2007.

The services will begin as “soon as is practically possible in 2021,” Crossrail CEO Mark Wild said.

“We are doing everything we can to complete the Elizabeth Line as quickly as we can but there are no short-cuts to delivering this hugely complex railway,” Wild said. “The Elizabeth Line must be completed to the highest safety and quality standards.”

Advertisement

It will provide a new link between Heathrow Airport in the west of London, the capital’s traditional center and the Canary Wharf business district in the east of the city. It includes a 13-mile (21-kilometer) underground section through the heart of London.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

When completed, the project should bring some measure of relief to commuters who pack into carriages and often endure insufferable travel during rush hours.

Caroline Pidgeon, who chairs the London Assembly’s Transport Committee, described the announcement the latest development as “appalling news for Londoners.”

“The delay creates huge issues for many businesses that have made investment decisions based on its original opening date of December 2018,” she said.

The project has been plagued by delays. It had been set for completion by December 2018, but that time-frame had already slipped even before Friday’s announcement.

Project managers said they needed the time to test signaling software; complete the installation of equipment and trial-run the trains.

“Crossrail Ltd will need further time to complete software development for the signaling and train systems and the safety approvals process for the railway,” Wild said.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

“The trial running phase will begin at the earliest opportunity in 2020; this will be followed by testing of the operational railway to ensure it is safe and reliable.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'