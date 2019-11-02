Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Malian government says 54 dead in jihadist attack on army

November 2, 2019 5:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The Malian government says at least 54 people are dead following a jihadist attack on the army in the north.

The revised death toll from government spokesman Yaya Sangare came a day after the military initially announced at least 15 dead following Friday’s attack in the Menaka region.

The new violence is expected to further raise tensions in the capital, Bamako, where military families have already protested in the streets.

Relatives say that soldiers are not being adequately protected on the ground as they face an array of jihadist groups.

Advertisement

Friday’s violence took place a month after 41 soldiers were killed and 20 others went missing during two attacks on Malian soldiers taking part in a regional counterterrorism force.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb