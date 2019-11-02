Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Mexico: 2 dead, 35 homes burned in Baja California.

November 2, 2019 2:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say two people have been killed and 35 homes damaged by two wildfires burning in the northwestern border state of Baja California.

The federal Department of Security and Citizen Protection said late Friday in a statement that the blazes were located in the areas of Ensenada and Rosarito.

The former covered about 60 acres (25 hectares) and was 95% extinguished. The latter covered about 25 acres (10 hectares) and there was no information on how much had been brought under control.

The department said the toll of deaths and damage was recorded since the fires “reactivated” Oct. 30.

Advertisement

Baja California state is across from California, which has also been hit by wildfires recently amid windy and dry conditions.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb