Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Mexico bars shipment of glyphosate pesticide

November 25, 2019 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it won’t allow a 1,000-ton shipment of the pesticide glyphosate into the country, citing health and environmental concerns.

Mexico became the latest in a string of countries to announce bans on glyphosate, the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup.

Mexico’s environment department said Monday it denied a permit to import glyphosate, presumably for agricultural use.

The department said “glyphosate represents a high environmental risk, given the credible presumption that its use can cause serious environmental damage and irreversible health damage.”

Advertisement

There have been a host of successful U.S. lawsuits from people who claim glyphosate causes cancer.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Previously, Thailand and Germany announced bans or phase-outs of glyphosate.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn