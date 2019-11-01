Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Mexico: US interested in Sinaloa cartel’s fentanyl businesss

November 1, 2019 12:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican security officials say that what really interested United States authorities in a son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán last month was his fentanyl business.

Ovidio Guzmán López was indicted in a U.S. federal court on charges of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana. There was no mention in that indictment of the synthetic opioid ravaging U.S. communities.

Mexican Public Safety Secretary Alfonso Durazo said Friday that Guzmán’s alleged fentanyl trafficking to the U.S. was one of the main factors in a U.S. extradition request.

Two covert fentanyl labs have been found in the Culiacan area this year, the last one in August.

Advertisement

On Oct. 17, Mexican security forces captured and later released Guzmán in a failed operation. Thirteen people were killed in gun battles around Culiacan.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb