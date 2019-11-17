Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Migrant shot and seriously wounded in Croatia

November 17, 2019 11:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Croatian hospital says a migrant is fighting for his life after being shot Friday by police.

Doctors in the Croatian port of Rijeka said Sunday the unidentified migrant suffered multiple bullet wounds to his chest.

Croatian police have said they fired shots at a group of migrants Friday “to protect Croatia’s borders.”

Police say they’ve sent a team to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, which took place at the Gorski Kotar mountains, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border with Bosnia.

Advertisement

Rights groups have accused Croatian authorities of using excessive force against migrants illegally entering from Bosnia and Serbia. Croatia has repeatedly denied the charges.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Africa and Asia have become stuck in the Balkans while trying to reach Western Europe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted