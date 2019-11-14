Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
N. Korea calls Biden a ‘rabid dog’ for insulting its dignity

November 14, 2019 11:45 pm
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea called former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden a “rabid dog” that “must be beaten to death with a stick” in its latest swipe against foreign and political leaders it sees as hostile to the North’s leadership.

The commentary published by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said the U.S. presidential hopeful “reeled off a string of rubbish against the dignity” of the North’s supreme leadership and deserves “merciless punishment.”

North Korea often unleashes crude insults against foreign leaders and politicians over what it sees as slanderous remarks toward its leadership.

Biden has repeatedly lamented President Donald Trump’s embrace of authoritarian foreign leaders.

