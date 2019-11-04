Listen Live Sports

N. Korea says US terrorism blacklist hinders nuke diplomacy

November 4, 2019 9:00 pm
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says the U.S. redesignation of Pyongyang as a sponsor of terrorism is dimming prospects for nuclear diplomacy between the countries.

The North’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday the State Department’s terrorism blacklist report released last week proves again the United States maintains a “hostile policy” and “inveterate repugnancy” toward North Korea.

It says “the channel of the dialogue between (North Korea) and the U.S. is more and more narrowing” due to such a U.S. attitude.

The North’s statement comes as North Korea is escalating its pressures on the United States over a stalemate in nuclear negotiations.

North Korea has demanded the United States work out mutually acceptable proposals to salvage the nuclear diplomacy by year’s end.

