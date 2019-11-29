Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

NATO chief says defense budgets on the rise

November 29, 2019 6:32 am
 
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says European allies and Canada are spending even more than previously thought on defense, days before U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to repeat demands that other allies boost their budgets.

Stoltenberg said Friday that European allies and Canada are now projected to increase spending on their national military budgets by around $130 billion between 2016 and 2020.

Previously, the figure was forecast to be “more than $100 billion.”

At the Dec. 3-4 summit in London, Trump is expected to repeat his demands that Washington’s 28 allies at NATO starting spending at least 2% of Gross Domestic Product on defense.

Advertisement

Stoltenberg said that Bulgaria has now become one of nine allies meeting the 2% guideline.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thanksgiving at sea aboard the USS Carney (DDG 64)

Today in History

1952: President-Elect Eisenhower goes to Korea