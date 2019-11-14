Listen Live Sports

New EU Commission at risk of being delayed, again

November 14, 2019 6:36 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — Britain’s decision not to name a candidate for the European Commission before the Dec. 12 general election could again delay the forming of incoming commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s team.

The EU confirmed Thursday that British authorities said they will not present a candidate to the bloc’s executive arm, despite its obligation to do so.

Dana Spinant, the deputy spokeswoman for the next commission, said the U.K. has made clear it wants to cooperate with the EU “to ensure the commission can be formed as soon as possible.”

The commission is exploring legal options that would allow von der Leyen’s team to start its work on Dec. 1. The new commission was initially scheduled to take office Nov. 1 but European lawmakers rejected three candidates, delaying the process.

