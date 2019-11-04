Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

New Romanian cabinet wins parliamentary confidence vote

November 4, 2019 11:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The new Romanian government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has won a confidence vote in Parliament, ending a political crisis that has also delayed the formation of the new European Union executive arm.

In Monday’s vote 240 lawmakers, seven more than needed, voted for Orban’s minority centrist cabinet.

It replaces the Social Democrat government of former prime minister Viorica Dancila, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote held at the opposition’s request on Oct 10.

President Klaus Iohannis then asked Orban, the leader of the opposition Liberal Party, to form a new government.

Advertisement

The new government still has to propose a candidate for a commissioner at the European Commission after the country’s previous one was rejected, delaying the EU executive’s functioning by a month.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president