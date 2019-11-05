Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Nigerian firefighters battle huge blaze in central Lagos

November 5, 2019 7:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian firefighters are trying to extinguish a fire at the Balogun market in central Lagos.

Thick black smoke and flames are shooting from five-story buildings surrounding the market as fire trucks attempt to get access to the fire.

Residents have thrown what belongings they can from the buildings, and some on the rooftops used small buckets of water in an attempt to stop the spread of the fire Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president