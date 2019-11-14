Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
NKorea say US offered to resume nuclear talks in December

November 14, 2019 8:22 am
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says the United States has proposed a resumption of stalled nuclear negotiations in December as they approach an end-of-year deadline set by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the Trump administration to offer an acceptable deal to salvage the diplomacy.

North Korean negotiator Kim Myong Gil on Thursday didn’t clearly say whether the North would accept the supposed U.S. offer for talks.

He says North Korea has no interest in talks if they are aimed at buying time without discussing solutions.

The negotiations have faltered since a February summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Vietnam collapsed after the U.S. side rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

