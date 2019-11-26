Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Poland’s prosecutors drop case into Holocaust scholar

November 26, 2019 11:13 am
 
< a min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Poland have dropped a case into claims made by Holocaust scholar Jan Tomasz Gross that Poles killed more Jews than Germans during World War II.

Gross’ claim in a 2015 article upset many and a probe was subsequently launched on whether the historian insulted the Polish nation.

Prosecutors in Katowice said Tuesday that the evidence gathered offered no clear guidance.

The case against Gross, now a retired Princeton University professor, raised questions about the commitment by Poland’s ruling right-wing Law and Justice party to freedom of research and scholarship.

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official