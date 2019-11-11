Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Protesters disrupt commute again after violent Hong Kong day

November 11, 2019 8:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters are disrupting the morning commute in Hong Kong after an especially violent day in the Chinese city that has been wracked by anti-government protests for more than five months.

Blocking streets and subway stations has been a common tactic of the anti-government protesters, but recent weeks have been marked by more violence.

On Monday, a police officer drew his gun during a struggle with protesters, shooting one in the abdomen. In another neighborhood, a person was set on fire after an apparent argument. Video also showed a policeman on a motorcycle riding through a group of protesters in an apparent attempt to disperse them.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam pledged to “spare no effort” to halt the protests, fueling speculation a harsher response was planned.

Advertisement

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends