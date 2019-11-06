Listen Live Sports

Putin: New weapons will offer Russia reliable protection

November 6, 2019 6:45 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia’s new weapons have no foreign equivalents but he insists the country will not use them to threaten anyone.

Speaking during a meeting Tuesday with senior military officers, Putin said no other countries have hypersonic, laser and other prospective weapons that have been commissioned by the Russian military, adding that “it’s not a reason to threaten anyone.”

Putin claimed the new weapons systems are designed exclusively to “ensure our security in view of the growing threats” and vowed to pursue arms control efforts.

Russia’s relations with the West have plunged to the lowest levels since the Cold War years over the conflict in Ukraine and other disputes.

In 2018, Putin announced an array of new weapons, including a hypersonic glide vehicle, a nuclear-armed underwater drone and a nuclear-powered cruise missile.

