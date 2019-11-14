Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Scottish court frees wanted Catalan ex-politician on bail

November 14, 2019 11:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A Scottish court has ordered bail for a fugitive Catalan former politician whose extradition is sought by Spain on charges of sedition for her role in a secession drive by Catalonia.

The Edinburgh Sheriff Court allowed Clara Ponsatí to go free Thursday while it continues to study Spain’s request.

Ponsatí, a professor at St. Andrews University, Scotland, is one of handful of Catalan political figures who fled Spain following Catalonia’s attempt to declare independence in 2017 following an illegal referendum. She had served in the regional government headed by Carles Puigdemont, who is a fugitive in Brussels.

Ponsatí, 62, is to appear again in court Dec. 12. She may keep her passport.

Advertisement

Nine Catalan politicians and activists received prison terms last month for their roles in the 2017 independence push.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off