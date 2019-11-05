Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Scout leader convicted of branding 3 children in a ritual

November 5, 2019 5:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch appeals court has convicted a scout leader of branding three children in a campfire initiation ritual.

The appeals court in the southern city of Den Bosch said Tuesday the man “seriously overstepped the limits” of what is allowed in such an initiation.

The man, whose identity was not released, was acquitted last year by a lower court that said he was negligent but did not deliberately burn the children at a summer camp in 2017.

The 24-year-old leader was sentenced to 180 hours of unpaid labor and ordered to pay one victim just over 700 euros ($780) damages. The other victims did not receive compensation.

Advertisement

The Dutch scouting organization said last year the man will never work for it again.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president