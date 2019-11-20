Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Son of former German president stabbed to death in Berlin

November 20, 2019 2:53 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The son of a former German president has been stabbed to death while he was giving a lecture at a hospital in Berlin where he worked as a head physician.

Police said they have arrested a 57-year-old man over the death of Fritz von Weizsaecker on Tuesday evening at the Schlosspark-Klinik after a man jumped up from the audience and attacked him. Another man who tried to stop the attack was seriously wounded.

Von Weizsaecker died at the scene despite immediate attention from colleagues.

Fritz von Weizsaecker, 59, was the son of one of Germany’s most beloved presidents, Richard von Weizsaecker, who headed the country from 1984 to 1994. He died in 2015.

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|19 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address