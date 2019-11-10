Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Son of Turkish immigrants wins German mayoral race

November 10, 2019 4:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A German Green party lawmaker with Turkish roots has won a runoff election to become the mayor of Hannover.

Belit Onay received 52.9% of the vote in Sunday’s election compared with 47.1% for center-right candidate Eckhard Scholz.

German news agency dpa reported that it is the first time a candidate born to immigrant parents has been elected mayor of one of the country’s 16 state capitals.

Almost 3 million people of Turkish origin live in Germany. Many came to the country decades ago as guest workers, helping fill a labor shortage after World War II.

Advertisement

Onay, a 38-year-old jurist, succeeds Stefan Schostok of the center-left Social Democrats, who resigned earlier this year.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

The Social Democrats had governed the capital of Germany’s northern state of Lower Saxony for more than 70 years.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'