Spain outraged by court’s light treatment of gang rape case

November 1, 2019 8:32 am
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spaniards are voicing outrage after five men were acquitted of rape on the grounds that their 14-year-old victim had been unconscious at the time.

The Barcelona-based court ruled Thursday that the men were guilty of the lesser crime of sexual abuse and sentenced them to 10-12 years. It ruled that their act could not be considered sexual assault since the girl was unconscious after consuming alcohol and drugs and so they did not need to use violence or intimidation, a requirement for a rape conviction in Spain.

Barcelona mayor Ada Colau and other left-wing politicians and feminist groups have condemned the ruling.

A similar 2017 ruling sparked widespread protests when five men were found guilty of sexual abusing a woman but acquitted of rape. Spain’s Supreme Court later overruled the lower court and convicted them of rape.

