Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Spain: Sunbathers help migrants arriving to beach by boat

November 29, 2019 12:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Sunbathers have assisted two dozen exhausted migrants who arrived by boat to a beach in Spain’s Canary Islands.

The boat landed early Friday at a beach in San Bartolomé de Tirajana on the island of Gran Canaria, one of Spain’s seven Canary Islands located off the northwest coast of Africa.

Television images showed bathers giving the migrants water and food and wrapping them in towels.

Emergency services said the Spanish Red Cross later looked after the migrants — 12 men, eight women and three children — six of whom were treated at a local hospital. None were reported to be in serious condition.

Advertisement

Private Spanish news agency Europa Press said the North African and sub Saharan migrants had been aboard the boat for several days.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thanksgiving at sea aboard the USS Carney (DDG 64)

Today in History

1952: President-Elect Eisenhower goes to Korea